POLLING DAY: Donkey vote is high says Austin

DIVISION 7 candidate David Austin is predicting an unusually high donkey vote in today's poll based on what he has seen at the booths.

Donkey voting in a preferential system is when voters number the how-to-vote card from top to bottom with a one, two, three, four etc all the way down, although it can also be done from the bottom up.

In an election where little is known by the public about the candidates, where voter fatigue is rife and disengagement possibly high the donkey vote may well come into play.

Pundits suggest that donkey voting makes up only 1.5% to 2% of most polls, but in an election that is expected to be close that may prove decisive.

If donkey voting is higher than usual then Darren Baldwin, who is in top spot on the ballot paper, will stand to benefit most.

"I think there is going to be a lot of donkey voting,” Mr Austin said.

"Usually you go to the booths and people say that they know who they are voting for but there is very little of that.”

The feedback from campaign workers at the West Ipswich booth was that most voters are either taking all the how-to-vote cards or not taking any.

"And very few of them are saying that they know who they are voting for,” Mr Austin said.

Mr Austin has no idea who of the nine candidates will win this election.

"I really don't know,” he said.

"I have had a lot of people come up to me and say 'I voted for you' which is nice, but there are nine of us and it might just take 1500 or 2000 votes to win.

"What I have noticed is that there a lot of people wanting to know about the candidates on the day.

"I have introduced myself as David Austin and quite a few have said they read about me on Facebook, because I guess that is the medium to get yourself there in such a short campaign.”