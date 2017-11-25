Polling booths to watch as results start flowing

AT 6pm, the polling booths will close and the count will begin.

There is unlikely to be a definite result until next week and for some seats preferences will determine the winner.

Ipswich is tipped to be a close contest between Labor and One Nation, although it is generally expected to be returned to Labor's Jennifer Howard.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann has offered his insight on the key booths to watch, that will likely set the trend for the electorate.

The key booths to watch

Ipswich

The two Raceview booths, Silkstone and Flinders View.

"These are big booths and if there is a swing on against Labor that will be reflective at these booths," Mr Neumann said.

"Historically, Raceview State School determines the outcome of the election for Ipswich."

Labor is expected to poll strongly in Booval, East Ipswich, Basin Pocket and Silkstone.

"If there is a swing, it will be reflected in the middle-class, aspirational areas," Mr Neumann said.

Ipswich West

The two Brassall booths, Rosewood and Walloon, Yamanto.

"The biggest suburb in Ipswich West is Brassall which has more than 7000 voters," Mr Neumann said.

"Rosewood and Walloon are always interesting. Yamanto is new to Ipswich West and it's a large booth."

Jordan

Springfield Central, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights.

Swing booths in a new electorate. Mr Neumann said voters at Augustine Heights are traditionally conservative, so a swing to or away from Labor will be a good indicator.