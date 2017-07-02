Pollies will pay price of continual price rises

POWER GAMES: We have a political system that is driven by naked ambition.

WHEN are our politicians going to stand up and do the job that they are paid to do?

They continuously say they are providing us with outstanding government, yet behind the scenes they are in total disarray and delivering very little of benefit to the community other than broken promises and failed policies.

We have a political system that is driven by naked ambition and very large egos which unfortunately produce very poor outcomes.

The total lack of qualifications of the participants in the process is evident by some of the outcomes.

Many coast along, soak up the goodies and lack the fortitude to change anything.

Two current areas of constant complaint are the high cost of power and health insurance.

Both of these areas are under control and strongly influenced by the actions of our politicians.

Why is there a need to increase health insurance costs every year (way above the cost of living index) when these health insurance companies already make billions of dollars in profit annually.

It is the same result with the power industry.

The governments rake in billions of dollars in profit every year because they control most of the power generation and still the prices rise.

The electorate is suffering under both these greedy practices but it seems our politicians have a vested interest in maintaining high prices.

Our politicians need to realise that they are there to provide and support the needs of the community.

I am sure that if our current politicians continue to fail to address the problems of constantly rising prices then they will probably destroy their chances of getting re-elected at the next election.

DOUGLAS YOUNG

Silkstone