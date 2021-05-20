Pollies plead case to rugby league boss for Ipswich NRL team

FEDERAL Ipswich MP Shayne Neumann has pleaded the city’s case for a new NRL side to Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys, saying “no other bid can match” the supercharged western corridor bid.

The Member for Blair, whose electorate takes in about 110,000 people across the Ipswich and Somerset regions, wrote to Mr V’landys this week to outline his support for the Brisbane Jets.

In February the Ipswich Jets announced they had joined forces with the Brisbane Bombers in an effort to become the NRL’s 17th team in the 2023 season.

Nick Livermore from Brisbane Bombers and Steve Johnson from Ipswich Jets joined forces to form the Brisbane Jets.

The NRL formally issued expressions of interest earlier this month with three prospective franchises - the Jets, the Brisbane Firehawks and the Redcliffe Dolphins - given a month to lodge their bid documents.

A definitive call on whether an expansion to the league will even go ahead will be made by July.

The Brisbane Jets would be based in Ipswich but play its games at Suncorp Stadium, with the franchise to run independently of the current Ipswich Jets club.

“Ipswich is well placed to support an NRL team,” Mr Neumann wrote.

“It is rugby league heartland.

“It has its own vibrant competition and has a thriving junior base.

“Another advantage is its geographical proximity to the other rugby league nurseries of Toowoomba and Logan.

LOCAL NEWS: $1M prize pool: Ipswich Cup back with a bang

“Ipswich has a burgeoning population and is the centre of the fastest growing region in Queensland.

“Aside from its history, tradition and support base the region is best placed to take advantage of the massive growth in terms of population that will take place in the Brisbane/Ipswich western corridor.

“No other bid can match the Jets for heartfelt appeal, supporter base and demographic growth.

“I fully support the Jets’ bid.”



Young superstar Sam Walker, 18, is the latest Ipswich product to thrive in the NRL, following in the paths of his dad Ben and uncles Shane and Chris.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student has made a stunning start to life at the Sydney Roosters and looks set to be one of the competition’s top players in years to come.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Last week the halfback signed a two-year extension to remain with the club until the end of 2023.



“Over 110 years ago a local Ipswich rugby league competition started not long after the establishment of the game in Australia,” Mr Neumann wrote.

“Since this time the Ipswich region has produced a number of the game’s greats like (Denis) Flannery and the all-Ipswich Kangaroo front row of (Noel) Kelly, (Gary) Parcell and (Dud) Beattie.

“Players like (Alfie) Langer and the Walters brothers and in more recent times the Roosters’ Luke Keary have demonstrated the strength and depth of the player talent pool in this region.

“The Jets contest with the Broncos will revive the traditional Bulimba Cup rivalry of old between the two cities.

READ MORE: Alarming number of local blood donors not showing up

“Just image a game at Lang Park between the two teams with each wearing the traditional strips of Brisbane and Ipswich.

“Rugby league history meets the future.”

In a joint statement, Ipswich’s state Labor MPs Jim Madden, Jennifer Howard, Charis Mullen and Lance McCallum said they too supported the Brisbane Jets bid.

Mr McCallum said a western corridor team would draw on a supporter base of more than 1.25 million people.

By 2026 the region is expected to be home to about 20,000 rugby league players; almost a third of the 73,000 who will be playing the game across Queensland by then.

“Last week I wrote to Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys to outline why the west is best,” Mr McCallum said.

“We’re already an incredibly passionate NRL community, we continue to get increased support from businesses, and we have a bid leadership team with a proven record of success.”

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.