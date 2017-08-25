'Fraudulent' pollies, get on the boat back home!

REMEMBER someone posing as a doctor for several years?

When they were caught, they were sent back to the country of origin?

What is the difference between him and the politicians who have been found with dual citizenship?

Some have the audacity to tell us they didn't know.

They are without excuse, and it's fraud of the highest order.

Compare what they did to Centrelink customers who unwittingly didn't fill in their paperwork correctly.

They didn't get forgiven but were charged for the "oversight".

Shouldn't politicians set an example?

They were warned years ago by Pauline Hanson when Heather Hill was disqualified on grounds of dual citizenship.

It's time the Governor General acted and, like John Kerr, sack them and have a new election.

These fraudulent politicians have no respect for Parliament and the voting public.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin