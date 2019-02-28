Pollies get involved after Rosewood State School vandalism

Rosewood State School beseeches social media for information on whom vandalised their classrooms.

Rosewood State School beseeches social media for information on whom vandalised their classrooms. Facebook

VANDALS have struck at Rosewood State School, graffitiing a year six and a prep class room, inciting a plea from a local politician.

Police confirm the incident happened somewhere between 5.30pm Tuesday, February 26 and 4.30am, February 27, confirming an attempted break and enter and graffiti in two classrooms.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education states investigations are on going.

"Rosewood State School is open today and operating as usual after a vandalism incident overnight,” they said.

"A number of buildings sustained broken windows and doors and graffiti. Damaged areas are being repaired.”

"In an effort to protect our schools, the Department of Education implements a range of security measures and strategies to protect school property during the school holidays, including the School Watch program, security patrols, intruder alarm systems and closed circuit television.

"The department partners with local communities and the Queensland Police Service to run School Watch, a community-based awareness and crime prevention program.”

A post on the school's Facebook page reached out to students and their parents for anonymous information, however the post has now been removed.

But the police and the Department of Education weren't the only ones to be involved in the vandalism, with West Ipswich MP Jim Madden lending his support.

"I was very disappointed to hear about last nights break in at Rosewood State School so today I raised my concerns with the Minister for Education,” he said.

She advised that the Department of Education are looking into this incident, and Queensland Police are currently investigating.

"Schools are amongst our most precious community assets and we all have a role to play in keeping them safe.

"The damaged facilities are being repaired and thankfully, the school was open all day.”