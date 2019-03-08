Menu
INPUT: Ipswich Youth Advisory Council member Kori Besgrove with administrator Greg Chemelloat the council's community reference groups launch at Springfield Central Library.
Council News

Pollies, ex-councillors banned from new, 'pure' input group

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO 100 residents will be recruited to join the "purest” form of community consultation; Ipswich City Council's new reference groups.

These people will meet as a group, talking with council decision-makers, contributing ideas, views and suggestions to the council about how to build a better, more connected and vibrant city.

Former councillors, new and old politicians, lobbyists and council staff are banned from the groups.

Instead, the council wants people passionate about the city's future.

"This is about the community in its purest form, not politics,” administrator Greg Chemello said.

"We are looking for fresh, unbiased perspectives from residents who are genuine, impartial representatives of their community.”

The five voluntary community reference groups will be; Economic Development, Resilient Communities, Growth Management, Environmental Management, and Transparent Governance.

Groups will facilitate improved input into decision-making by the council.

"Public participation and engagement is at the core of good local government decision-making and is mutually-beneficial to the community and council,” Mr Chemello said.

"It is important that, during this period of administration, we reset the way your council engages with the community.

The groups will be chaired by Mr Chemello until a new council is elected at the local government elections in 2020.

Applications close on March 29.

