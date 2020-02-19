Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.
Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.
Council News

POLL: Would you vote for Jo-Ann Miller for mayor of Ipswich?

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Feb 2020 1:00 PM

BUNDAMBA MP Jo-Ann Miller has yet to announce whether she will run for mayor of Ipswich in the upcoming election.

She has come under increasing pressure in recent days to leave state politics after 20 years in her seat.

READ MORE: MP assessing 'quality' of candidates before decision

READ MORE: Jo-Ann Miller will become Ipswich mayor 'in a heartbeat'

Mrs Miller is a popular figure in her electorate but would she carry that same sway across the entire city?

Let us know below by voting in our poll.

Reader poll

Would you vote for Jo-Ann Miller for Ipswich mayor?

View Results

More Stories

Show More
ipswich city council ipswichvotes 2020 politics
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14 of the best markets for bargain hunters to visit

        premium_icon 14 of the best markets for bargain hunters to visit

        News Grab your wallet, it’s time to find some unique goodies at your local markets

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        ‘Time to go’ for rebel Queensland MP

        premium_icon ‘Time to go’ for rebel Queensland MP

        Politics Former Labor president says it’s time for Jo-Ann Miller to go

        Online predator tracked mum home after date

        premium_icon Online predator tracked mum home after date

        Crime Former cafe manager jailed for disturbing sex attack on woman