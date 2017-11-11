POLL SHOCK: Could a One Nation kickboxer take Logan from ALP?

A FORMER kickboxing champion could knockout Labor from its heartland electorate of Logan in a devastating outcome for Annastacia Palaszczuk's re-election prospects.

Labor's Linus Power has his nose just in front, according to an exclusive Courier Mail Galaxy Poll, but could be overtaken if Pauline Hanson's party continues its surge in support.

A catastrophic collapse in the LNP's support in Logan may also have ramifications for the Tim Nicholls-led team in surrounding seats, particularly Scenic Rim.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson with state leader Steve Dickson will be hoping kickboxer Scott Bannan can land a knockout blow to win the seat from Labor. Patrick Woods



Logan's boundary was expanded south during the recent redistribution with the electorate now including areas around Jimboomba and Cedar Creek.

According to Galaxy, Labor's vote has fallen from 45.1 per cent to 35 per cent while the LNP slumped from 37.6 per cent to 20 per cent.

One Nation's Scott Bannan, a former world kickboxing champion and Hells Angel bikie, is on a staggering 33 per cent of the primary vote.

On a two-party preferred basis, Mr Power leads Mr Bannan 52 per cent to 48 per cent with LNP supporters predominantly choosing One Nation over Labor.

The LNP won Logan in 2012 but lost in 2015 with the party's former MP, Michael Pucci, joining One Nation and contesting the new seat of Jordan, near Ipswich.