Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

POLL SHOCK: Could a One Nation kickboxer take Logan from ALP?

Labor member for Logan Linus Power
Labor member for Logan Linus Power
by Steven Wardill and Sarah Vogler

A FORMER kickboxing champion could knockout Labor from its heartland electorate of Logan in a devastating outcome for Annastacia Palaszczuk's re-election prospects.

Labor's Linus Power has his nose just in front, according to an exclusive Courier Mail Galaxy Poll, but could be overtaken if Pauline Hanson's party continues its surge in support.

A catastrophic collapse in the LNP's support in Logan may also have ramifications for the Tim Nicholls-led team in surrounding seats, particularly Scenic Rim.

 

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson with state leader Steve Dickson will be hoping kickboxer Scott Bannan can land a knockout blow to win the seat from Labor.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson with state leader Steve Dickson will be hoping kickboxer Scott Bannan can land a knockout blow to win the seat from Labor. Patrick Woods


Logan's boundary was expanded south during the recent redistribution with the electorate now including areas around Jimboomba and Cedar Creek.

According to Galaxy, Labor's vote has fallen from 45.1 per cent to 35 per cent while the LNP slumped from 37.6 per cent to 20 per cent.

One Nation's Scott Bannan, a former world kickboxing champion and Hells Angel bikie, is on a staggering 33 per cent of the primary vote.

On a two-party preferred basis, Mr Power leads Mr Bannan 52 per cent to 48 per cent with LNP supporters predominantly choosing One Nation over Labor.

The LNP won Logan in 2012 but lost in 2015 with the party's former MP, Michael Pucci, joining One Nation and contesting the new seat of Jordan, near Ipswich.

Related Items

Topics:  logan one nation politics qldelection2017

News Corp Australia

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Prices firm as storms give produce hard time

Prices firm as storms give produce hard time

You will be spoilt for choice in the fruit aisle with bursts of summer smells

QLD VOTES: Ipswich candidates, where and how to vote

ballot box vote,vector

Plus the latest election news.

Malcolm Roberts' call to reopen Ipswich coal mine

Haenke mine operator Tony Helpin (left) with One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts.

"It would really lift the local economy and provide a boon for jobs."

UPDATE: Three new schools for Ipswich region

New schools announced for Ipswich

Local Partners