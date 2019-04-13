Poll of regional papers hints at shock election result

QUEENSLAND TIMES' Facebook readers have selected Scott Morrison as their preferred Prime Minister ahead of Australia's May 18 Federal Election.

In a poll on the paper's social media site shortly after the announcement of the election date, readers were asked: 'Who do you think is going to win?'. It ran alongside a photo of the two leaders pictured here.

By midday yesterday - more than 24 hours after the post went online - 680 people had voted in the Ipswich poll.

About 53 per cent of those said they favoured Mr Morrison to remain in The Lodge, while 47 per cent said Mr Shorten was the person to move into the exclusive address.

Admittedly, the post still has four days to run and Facebook polls are known not to be "scientific", but it is still a surprise that the ALP is trailing the LNP in a Labor stronghold.

And while some might be sceptical of one poll on a small regional paper, take a look at these results.

The same poll was published on sister papers of Queensland Times, including the Sunshine Coast Daily, Toowoomba Chronicle, Gladstone Observer, Mackay's Daily Mercury, The Morning Bulletin in Rockhampton, News Mail, Warwick Daily News, The Gympie Times and The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

All of these polls bar one - Gladstone's Observer (333 votes) - had Morrison ahead of Shorten.

The biggest vote was on the Toowoomba Chronicle with more than 1800 votes. Here Morrison had 67 per cent of the count - the largest lead of the 10 papers.

It was closer on the Sunshine Coast with more than 1700 votes on the Daily and Morrison ahead with 54 per cent.

There was also a big lead for the LNP leader in Warwick (221 votes), where that poll had him winning 65 per cent of the vote. That was followed by 63 per cent in Mackay (782) and 61 per cent in Gympie (304).

In the comments section of the Queensland Times' poll, there were mixed messages for both leaders.

Roslyn Rose wrote: "Either way, we, the taxpayer etc, will lose and we employ them. They are supposed to work for us, but too often they seem to work against us. A view reinforced by Maree Cowan, "Don't wanna vote for either. What's next?"

Jonathan Klaric's money is on Labor, adding: "but only Bill Shorten could lose this election."

Scott Thomson's plea was that voters stop with the two party thinking and try something different, adding: "Funnily enough, there are heaps of other options."

And Katie Edwards mused: "Can we have Jacinda Ardern instead?"

But Anny Moore really captured the mood of the electorate, asking: "Here's what we need to know, Where are the onions going on the snags?"