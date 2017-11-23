Politics gets nasty: Police, CCTV and solicitors involved

Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election.

AN INCIDENT between a candidate and an opponent's wife earlier in the week has spiralled to now include police, CCTV footage and solicitors.

Jackie Savage, the wife of Lockyer One Nation candidate Jim Savage, claims she was verbally abused by LNP candidate Jim McDonald on Tuesday morning outside a pre-polling station in Gatton.

Mr Savage says his political opponent "got stuck into my wife, shaking his finger right in her face" and that the altercation only stopped when ALP candidate Nicole Lincoln intervened.

Mr McDonald denies the allegation, calling it "ridiculous" and a " desperate attempt to smear my reputation".

The Savages reported the incident to police and while Mr McDonald confirmed officers spoke to him, a Queensland Police spokeswoman this morning said they were not investigating further as there was no formal complaint made.

The incident was believed to have been captured on CCTV cameras and Mr Savage has asked Lockyer Valley Regional Council to release the tapes today. The Savages believe the footage will prove Mrs Savage's version of events, while Mr McDonald says it will exonerate him.

For his part, Mr McDonald says he has been defamed and that the matter is "in the hands of my solicitors."

Mr Savage said his wife was not at the pre-polling booths today.

"It's not so much what happened on Tuesday, it's the fallout after that's really upset her and (Mr) McDonald basically calling her a liar," Mr Savage said.

Lockyer is a key seat and is currently held by the LNP by a slim margin of 1.7 per cent.