Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services capture scenes from the Pechey bushfire.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services capture scenes from the Pechey bushfire. QFES
Letters to the Editor

Politicians shouldn't forget bushfire response during crisis

14th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME parts of life will never return as they were, we will see a new normal. 

But take your minds back to the end of 2019 when the country and this region faced some of the worst bush fires ever experienced. 

The human toll as well as the property and economic loss is still being managed in recovery in some areas.

At the time Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio made statements about the bushfire plan and management of this plan for the region and in particular the escarpment and made it a priority for him, with specific attention to the Toowoomba Range escarpment. 

There have been distractions since this was a priority - local elections and COVID-19 the most significant.

It's time mayor and councillors to give urgent attention to this problem.

It can't be put in the too hard basket again - time for discussion with community, time to disclose a plan and time to act.

 This problem to our community is equally significant to rebuilding our economy post COVID. 

This needs to be managed now.

Barb McGovern, Toowoomba

More Stories

coronavirus toowoomba covid 19 letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unable to bathe in peace: Drone wreaks havoc on privacy

        premium_icon Unable to bathe in peace: Drone wreaks havoc on privacy

        Crime Residents are sick of a drone they fear is intruding on their privacy, potentially leading to break and enters or property theft.

        A love to last 70 years long

        premium_icon A love to last 70 years long

        News Ipswich couple celebrates their platinum wedding anniversary

        Local bookshop's new chapter after virus closure

        premium_icon Local bookshop's new chapter after virus closure

        News Local Bookshop opens up again after closing due to COVID-19.

        Rescue pup finds forever home after 12 month wait

        premium_icon Rescue pup finds forever home after 12 month wait

        News For nearly a year, Precious watched as other dogs were adopted while she was...