Politicians' offices targeted in stand against mine

THE offices of two Ipswich politicians have been targeted by protesters fighting the controversial Adani coal mine.

Ipswich residents concerned about Adani's right to take unlimited water for mining at its Carmichael mine visited their local Palaszczuk Government backbenchers.

A small group descended on the offices of Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden last week.

Lock the Gate spokesperson Ellie Smith said people living in southeast Queensland would stand in solidarity with their bush cousins who were terrified of the effects of Adani's mine.

"We know farmers living in the Galilee Basin don't want this monstrosity of a mine draining groundwater, drying up springs, and tearing up grazing land,” Ms Smith said.

"Adani will have the right to take more than 12 billion litres each year from the Suttor River; that is a mind-boggling amount for a company that clearly does not take its environmental responsibilities seriously.”

Ms Howard said the group was peaceful and welcome to raise their concerns.

"They were civilised in their conduct and they have a right to their opinion or protest,” she said.

Ms Howard said Adani did not "get raised with me a lot” as the Member for Ipswich.

"I understand people feel passionate about the environment,” she said.

Concerned community groups will continue to visit southeast backbenchers during the coming weeks.

The actions will continue to involve colourful protests outside MP offices, with members of the public requesting politicians sign a pledge to protect Queensland's water.

"Adani is being prosecuted for one release of contaminated water into the Caley Valley Wetlands, and is being investigated for another that only occurred last month,” Ms Smith said.

"The company is also yet to submit a satisfactory water management plan to ensure it will not cause 160 ancient Great Artesian Basin spring wetlands to dry up, and is now up to its tenth draft.

"How can we even be considering trusting this company with an asset as precious as our water, let alone groundwater that flows into the Great Artesian Basin?”