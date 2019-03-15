Menu
Politicians dispute fastest track to build rail project

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Mar 2019 9:02 AM
IPSWICH politicians disagree over how to keep pace with growth and build the vital Springfield to Ipswich rail corridor.

The Council of Mayors Southeast Queensland has identified the Springfield to Ripley section of the project as a necessity.

It estimates that section of the project will cost $500million.

Ipswich City Council wants $500,000 for a business case from state and federal governments.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller did not believe a business case was needed.

"The Department of Transport and Queensland Rail already have the land available," she said.

"They know that the people want it; it's just a matter of funding

"I'd rather see all money go towards the building of it, rather than possibly wasting half a million on a business case."

Ms Miller said the project should have been started years ago and called for the Federal Government to chip-in its share.

"If the Federal Government would like to support the Queensland Government in having the rail line extended, I'm sure that would be greatly appreciated," she said.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said the council's funding request had already been sent to Labor Infrastructure spokesman Anthony Albanese.

Mr Neumann described it as a good project but said the council "has been late in saying they want funding for it".

"It's always good if you get any requests for money as early as possible and the council has been late," he said. "It needs to be driven very much by them."

"This is a business case that will facilitate the assessment for (peak body) Infrastructure Australia."

Mr Neumann said the project was "very much in its infancy", and did not say whether Labor would provide a cash promise for the project ahead of the May poll.

"We have not made an election commitment on this matter," he said. "It's something we're considering."

