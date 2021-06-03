Political sign writer appeals $30,000 fine

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews with his dog Pyosik at Ipswich Court in 2019. Mathews is appealing a $30,000 fine. Picture: Ross Irby

FREEDOM of speech advocate Russell Gordon Haig Mathews remains in custody with an appeal pending over a court order for him to pay a $30,000 fine relating to a dispute over his political protest signs.

The 71-year-old Booval resident appeared before Ipswich District Court on Wednesday via video-link from jail.

Claiming the right of political free speech, Mathews is known for his colourful large signs erected in the front yard of his home, which faces busy Brisbane Road.

The homemade signs range from comments about corruption in politics, the courts and also allege a Catholic mafia conspiracy against him.

In January he was fined $30,500 when found guilty by an Ipswich magistrate of contravening an enforcement notice under the Ipswich City Council planning act on June 28, 2019; failing to comply with a compliance notice on November 4, 2019; and contravening an enforcement notice on January 3, 2020.

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall fined Mathews $10,000 for the first charge, $500 for the second charge; and $20,000 for the third charge.

The three council charges against Mathews were dealt with in his absence from court.

The charges arose when Ipswich City Council took legal action against Mathews in 2019 over the unapproved structures used to display his slogans.

His intended appeal was mentioned before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC, with ICC represented by its lawyer Kevin Lynch.

Judge Horneman-Wren told Mathews he wanted to progress the appeal and there was a need for him and the council to provide detailed submissions.

Political signs formerly erected in front of the home of Russell Gordon Haig Mathews, who is appealing a $30,000 fine.

Mathews said it was difficult to do this while held in jail as he has no access to his computer.

He said he was disabled and the computer was essential in his daily life.

Mathews said not being allowed to access the computer was akin to, “sentencing a paraplegic to jail without their wheelchair”.

Mathews maintained that the court had no legal authority or jurisdiction to have found him guilty – saying that “the action was wrongly brought” by the council because the signs had been legal communication.

Judge Horneman-Wren pointed out to Mathews that he may be “backing himself into a corner” with his continued argument that the court had no legal jurisdiction.

As such, this could potentially cause him to dismiss Mathews’ appeal, Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Mathews said he wanted a stay on the court order regarding the $30,000 fine.

Judge Horneman-Wren said he wanted to facilitate the matter and list the appeal for a hearing as soon as possible.

Mr Lynch said he would file Ipswich City Council’s submission by June 30.

The matter will be mentioned again on July 13 with a hearing date listed for August 12.