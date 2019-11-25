Political pedigree for latest Division 3 candidate

CANDIDATE: Toni Gibbs, an administration and medical professional will be vying for a seat in Division 3.

CANDIDATE: Toni Gibbs, an administration and medical professional will be vying for a seat in Division 3.

A 44-YEAR resident, former administrative and medical professional and community advocate is the latest council candidate to announce for Division 3.

Toni Gibbs, 54, from Redbank Plains said she was encouraged by friends to have a tilt at the seat.

“I feel very comfortable and confident with the decision that I’ve made and I think it’s time to do something for the city and the people that live in Ipswich,” she said.

Ms Gibbs said she has a history of helping out small organisations, including sporting clubs with the ‘behind the scenes’ work that helps them thrive.

“I work pretty quietly behind the scenes, I’m not really one to get out the grant and grandstand myself. I do some work behind the scenes with Goodna Street Life, played softball with Tigers softball club and Rebels, Eagles at Goodna when they had a team going,” she said.

“I do a lot of behind the scenes stuff because there’s more important people who work up front.”

Ms Gibbs has ties with the Australian Labor Party and comes from a political pedigree, with both parents, Bob Gibbs, holding the seat of Wolston and her mother, Brenda Gibbs, a former Queensland senator.

“I’ll be running as an independent, the ALP don’t run teams in the Ipswich City Council and haven’t done so for a very long time,” Ms Gibbs said.

“I’m quite happy with that because I really don’t believe party politics should be involved in local government.”

However Ms Gibbs said party politics will not come into play and her policies will focus on creating cultural opportunities, supporting small businesses, advocating for infrastructure and better waste management.

Ms Gibbs said she is in the initial stages of campaigning and has had feedback that residents were unaware of the four divisions, two councillors per division format announced by Interim Administrator Greg Chemello earlier this year.

“In the last couple of weeks I’ve been out speaking to people … (they) aren’t interested in local government at the moment … they’ve also expressed there’s a lot of disappointment in respect to the last council,” she said.

“This is the first time in the 42 years I’ve lived here that we’ve had an undivided council so it’s going to be a whole new thing for the community.”

While Ms Gibbs hasn’t ruled out a running partner, there is no one slated and said she will be ramping her campaign up from early January.

“At the moment I’m in between jobs with the clinics so right now I’m picking up where they need me and it’s a good opportunity for me to go full time into campaign mode,” she said.