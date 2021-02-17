Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Political hack’: Trump’s scathing attack

by Frank Chung
17th Feb 2021 8:50 AM

Donald Trump has ripped into "political hack" Mitch McConnell, declaring that the Republican Party "can never again be respected or strong" with the long-time Kentucky Senator at the helm.

In a lengthy statement released by his Save America PAC on Tuesday, the former President threw down the gauntlet to the Republican establishment, vowing "where necessary and appropriate" to back primary challenges for candidates "who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First".

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm," Mr Trump said.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

 

More to come.

Originally published as 'Political hack': Trump's scathing attack

More Stories

donald trump mitch mcconnell politics republican leader usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20M hydro-energy plant to boost local job market

        Premium Content $20M hydro-energy plant to boost local job market

        Environment New facility is expected to generate an annual $30 million in revenue

        Armed teen robbed boy in Ipswich CBD

        Premium Content Armed teen robbed boy in Ipswich CBD

        News A judge said he fears a teen offender could end up killing an innocent person if he...

        IN COURT: Full names of 207 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 207 people appearing in court today

        Crime The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Man hospitalised after crashing car into tree

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after crashing car into tree

        News The driver was taken to Ipswich Hospital last night after crashing into a tree