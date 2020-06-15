Political expert: Lockyer MP to retain seat at election

STAYING Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has been predicted to retain his seat at the upcoming election. Picture: Dominic Elsome

STAYING Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has been predicted to retain his seat at the upcoming election. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A POLITICAL expert has predicted Jim McDonald will retain his seat of Lockyer at the state election, despite strong support for minor parties in recent polls.

Griffith University senior lecturer and political commentator Dr Paul Williams made the prediction despite the most recent YouGov poll showing nearly one in three Queenslanders statewide were supporting independents or minor parties.

Dr Williams said this shift in support away from the major parties was similar in levels to the 2017 election and wasn’t a new phenomenon.

“It’s a long process that’s been going on for decades,” Dr Williams said.

“So I’d expect that figure to be roughly the same (as 2017), but I think, in fact, it might be a little lower than 30 per cent.”

While the polling showed continued strong support for minor parties, Dr Williams expected COVID-19 to help bolster the vote for the major parties, with voters turning to established institution during a crisis.

“In times of crisis, it seems that voters ignore minor parties,” he said.

“This election is going to be two things, is going to be a referendum on state leadership and the other side of the same coin, is it’s going to be a referendum on who’s got the better economic plan to bail us out of the post-covid recession.”

He predicted One Nation in particular would face a significant fall in it’s primary support, calling the 2017 state election the party’s “high water mark”.

In the seat of Lockyer, he said the party’s chances were even further damaged by former candidate Jim Savage running as an independent.

“It’ll only cleave the One Nation vote base and only play into Jim McDonald’s hands,” he said.

Independent candidate for Lockyer and former One Nation president Jim Savage. Picture: Dominic Elsome

He predicted the minor party vote as a whole in the seat will fall and the LNP’s primary vote would in turn rise – handing the seat back to Mr McDonald.

The first term state MP also noted the strong support for minor parties had been a long-term trend.

But he warned voters against electing another minority government at the October election.

“We’ve seen that parties that don’t have a discipline or a sensible structure fall over, and people should learn from that,” Mr McDonald said.

“People need to be really careful about the vote that they cast.”

When asked whether the contest shaping between Jim Savage and the new One Nation candidate Corey West was a political gift, Mr McDonald chose to remain magnanimous.

“I’m not worried about the other people. I just continue to focus on doing what’s best for your community,” he said.

In the past decade, the seat of Lockyer has been held by a sitting government just once in 2012-2015.

With polls favouring an LNP victory at the October election, Mr McDonald was hopeful for what it could mean for the electorate.

“Look at what happened, you know, from 2012 to 2015 … We saw a new police station Laidley. We saw major upgrades the safety aspects on the Warrego Highway,” he said.

“I look forward to see Lockyer in LNP hands in and LNP government.”