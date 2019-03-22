Political argy bargy in full swing for highway blame

Shayne Neumann, Federal Member for Blair, calls on the State Government to deliver highway funding.

Shayne Neumann, Federal Member for Blair, calls on the State Government to deliver highway funding. Bev Lacey

THE pressure is on again to achieve results to fix problems on the much maligned Cunningham Highway.

Residents and motorists say the latest truck rollover at the Purga Creek accident blackspot points to the fact solutions must be found.

The Federal Government in its 2018 budget released $170million for improving the dreaded Amberley Interchange.

The project is almost 10 years old, with construction initially expected to begin in 2013, however the project lacked solid funding until the last budget.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said the State Government refuses to assist with a 50-50 financial split.

"Once again, there's been another accident on the Cunningham Highway. It needs to be fixed,” Mr Neumann said.

"Labor has made a commitment and the current government has matched it. The state needs to come to the party and put their share, towards a 50-50 split to fix that road.”

Mr Neumann said state-level Labor MPs agree the problem lays further down the Ipswich Motorway in Brisbane.

"(The Palaszczuk Government) has recently taken that particular project of the Infrastructure Australia priority list,” Mr Neumann said.

Mr Neumann said the project will continue to be on the cards at a federal level, with both LNP and Labor parties on board with $170million in funding.

"It is critical for the safety of the people in the region. It's incredibly important, with $1billion invested in the RAAF base where 5000 people work,” he said.

"It's important for local residents and it's important for people working in the area; it's a national highway and it needs to be upgraded.”

Mr Neumann speculates the state will request an 80-20 split in funding, further holding up the completion of the project.

According to the initial Department of Transport and Main Roads study, the project will improve safety, reduce congestion, improve traffic reliability, reduce heavy vehicle movements on smaller local roads and increase public transport availability.