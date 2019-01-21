Menu
Crime

Polite thief steals cash and vodka

Ross Irby
by
21st Jan 2019 4:43 PM
TEENAGE robber Liam Galloway walked into a bottle shop at Springfield and ordered the attendant to open the drawer of the till.

When the attendant didn't hear the request, Galloway said sorry and repeated his demand. He then stole $695 cash and took a bottle of vodka on his way out.

He also looked to be holding something.

Police caught up with the brazen offender and he spent the past 5 and half months in jail.

In Ipswich Magistrates Court, 19-year-old Liam Harrison Galloway pleaded guilty to stealing; and entering premises with intent at Springfield Central on July 20, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Annica Fritz said Galloway was 18 years old when he stole alcohol and the money.

Ms Fritz said in September 2017 Galloway had been sentenced to an 18-month probation order for a burglary.

In 2018, Galloway was sentenced for a similar offence of entering premises. He received a community service work order.

He has also been sentenced in June on another matter.

On the Springfield offences, he had been held in custody for 168 days.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Galloway last June received a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Mr Khan said the time in jail had been very difficult for Galloway.

He said there had been no threat or force used by Galloway in the robbery.

Galloway, who was born in Logan, left school at 15 and began self-medicating with drugs. Mr Khan said cannabis was Galloway's drug of choice.

The stolen money was to buy drugs, the court heard.

Taking into account the time spent in jail, magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced Galloway to serve 168 days' jail with immediate parole release.

He was ordered to complete a nine-month probation order.

