The policies all parties should be looking at

From our coastlines to our rangelands, my life is centred around getting out into nature for either recreation or work.



It was good to see Queensland Labor announce their long awaited Protected Area Strategy for national parks, protected areas of private land and land management jobs like Indigenous ranger positions.

With sufficient funding these programs could be part of the answer to keeping our country healthy and resilient for future generations, especially as we continue to recover from the disastrous impact of bushfires and COVID-19.



As Queensland heads to the polls this October, I look to political parties of all stripes to commit to expanding and funding Queensland's protected areas and conservation land management jobs.

Tom Cotter, Annerley