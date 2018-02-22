Bodies of kids still unidentified

The bodies of a woman and two children were found in the charred wreckage of this house (above) in northern Canberra. Picture: Gary Ramage.

THE woman and two children whose bodies were found in a suspicious house fire in suburban Canberra have yet to be positively identified.

The children, who are believed to be aged under seven and the woman in her 40s, were already deceased when firefighters arrived at the still smoking home at 8.30am on Monday.

The blaze of the fire had gone out and at first officers thought no one was inside the house on Peter Coppin Street in the northern Canberra suburb of Bonner.

But inside the charred wreckage of the home were the unrecognisable bodies of the three deceased and police now believe the fire may have been deliberately lit.

Breakfast cereal sits on a table and a shopping bag on a chair inside the charred Canberra home where three bodies were found on Monday. Picture Gary Ramage.

ACT Police Criminal Investigations Superintendent Scott Moller described the scene as "horrific".

A broken window of the burnt home. Picture Gary Ramage.

Police said autopsies had been completed on the victims and that the formal identification process of the deceased persons was continuing.

"At this time we have been unable to positively confirm the identities of the three people. As a result no next of kin notifications have occurred," ACT Police said in a statement.

Reports say that forensic fire investigators have found at least four ignition points inside the dwelling, proving the fire was not an accident.

Police block off the suburban street after three people were found dead after a suspicious house fire in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage.

"This is an extremely complex investigation," ACT Police said.

Senior police described the interior of the crime scene on Peter Coppin Street in Canberra’s north as ‘horrific’. Picture Gary Ramage.

"There are a large number of investigative avenues currently being examined to assist in determining the circumstances that led to this tragic outcome."

Police urged anyone with information that could assist police investigating the fire to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference 6235814.

Information can be provided anonymously.

A child’s bike at the house. Picture Gary Ramage.

Police speak with a neighbour after a woman and two children were found deceased in the house on Peter Coppin Street, Bonner. Picture: Gary Ramage.