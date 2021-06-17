Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

New Covid symptoms linked to Delta variant as India's crisis worsens
News

Police yet to interview Melbourne Covid-19 couple

by Janelle Miles
17th Jun 2021 5:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Melbourne couple who sparked a Covid-19 virus scare in Queensland last week are yet to be interviewed by police about allegations they breached public health directives.

The couple, who have both been diagnosed with the pandemic virus, remain in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"We don't plan on formally interviewing the couple until they are released from hospital, which may not be this week," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

 

PA HOSPITAL ORDERS OVERHAUL OF WARD 5D ISOLATION ROOMS

 

Covid FOUND IN SUNSHINE COAST WASTEWATER

People in cars queue for Covid-19 testing at Caloundra Hospital. Picture: Steve Pohlner.
People in cars queue for Covid-19 testing at Caloundra Hospital. Picture: Steve Pohlner.

The couple left lockdown in Victoria on June 1, travelling through regional NSW and arriving into Queensland via Goondiwindi on June 5.

They travelled through Toowoomba and onto Caloundra, where they were staying with family when they tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young has said they did not apply for an exemption to enter the state, despite Victoria being declared a Covid-19 hotspot at the time.

Greater Melbourne remains a hotspot in Queensland.

Queensland Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: Dan Peled.
Queensland Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: Dan Peled.

Queensland recorded no new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday but the state still has 21 active infections, including the Melbourne couple.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Queensland has confirmed 1655 Covid-19 virus infections, 1324 of them acquired overseas.

More than 1.1 million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Queensland since the first one on February 22.

Originally published as Police yet to interview Melbourne Covid-19 couple

More Stories

caloundra coronavirus covid0-19 sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue chopper deployed after person seriously hurt by cow

        Premium Content Rescue chopper deployed after person seriously hurt by cow

        News A patient is in a serious condition following the incident

        Brisbane woman slain in random stabbing attack after Tassie move

        Premium Content Brisbane woman slain in random stabbing attack after Tassie...

        News A Queensland woman allegedly murdered by a prowler while staying with a friend just...

        Mayor, Tully clash over conflict of interest issue

        Premium Content Mayor, Tully clash over conflict of interest issue

        News The issue was raised by the LNP mayor about the Labor stalwart and party lines were...

        Dress to impress: Cup fashion tips from a seasoned pro

        Premium Content Dress to impress: Cup fashion tips from a seasoned pro

        News The Ipswich Cup Fashions on the Field contest is already drawing interest from...