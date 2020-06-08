Menu
Police activity after a body was found in the Woogaroo Creek at Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police wrap up investigation after body found in creek

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a Goodna man whose body was found on rocks at Woogaroo Creek last week.

Detectives worked to determine the final movements of 40-year-old Kane Matkovich after he was last seen at a house on Rissman Ct on May 27, a short distance from where his body was found.

A supplied image shows 40-year-old Kane Matkovich whose body was found at Woogaroo Creek last week.
Two crime scenes were established, one at the creek and the other at the nearby home, as investigations into his death began.

Police said they had since concluded their investigations and deemed Mr Matkovich’s death to be not suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

