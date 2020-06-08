Police wrap up investigation after body found in creek
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a Goodna man whose body was found on rocks at Woogaroo Creek last week.
Detectives worked to determine the final movements of 40-year-old Kane Matkovich after he was last seen at a house on Rissman Ct on May 27, a short distance from where his body was found.
Two crime scenes were established, one at the creek and the other at the nearby home, as investigations into his death began.
Police said they had since concluded their investigations and deemed Mr Matkovich’s death to be not suspicious.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.