NSW Police will not pursue an investigation into an alleged rape by a now-cabinet minister, citing insufficient evidence. Picture: Candice Marshall/AAP Image
News

Police won’t pursue minister rape claim

by Finn McHugh
2nd Mar 2021 1:53 PM

NSW Police has confirmed there is "insufficient evidence" to proceed with an investigation into an historical rape allegation levelled at a cabinet minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison received an anonymous letter last week, including an attachment outlining historical allegations of an alleged rape committed by the man before he entered politics.

The woman claimed she was raped in 1988 in the document, which was referred to the Australian Federal Police.

She died in June 2020 after taking her own life in Adelaide, having reported the matter to police in 2019.

But NSW Police, which has been the lead agency in the case since 2020, confirmed the matter closed due to insufficient evidence in a statement on Tuesday.

"For various reasons, the woman did not detail her allegations in a formal statement to NSW Police," it read.

"Following the woman's death, NSW Police came into possession of a personal document purportedly made by the woman previously.

"NSW Police have since sought legal advice in relation to these matters.

"Based on information provided to NSW Police, there is insufficient admissible evidence to proceed.

"As such, NSW Police Force has determined the matter is now closed."

Mr Morrison on Monday rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the allegation, saying it was a matter for the police.

Originally published as Police won't pursue minister rape claim

