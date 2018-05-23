Police win out in hide-and-seek with wanted man

POLICE went looking for William Benjamin Blair at his Riverview home only to find him hiding under a pile of clothes in a bedroom cupboard.

But Blair quickly lost his game of hide-and-seek as the police officers spotted him minutes before when they peeked through a window.

Blair, 34, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video-link from jail and pleaded guilty to obstructing police on February 28.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said police went to the house at 5.30pm and first saw Blair sitting in a lounge room.

They searched the house and found him "under a pile of clothes" in a cupboard.

He was wanted on a Return to Court order.

Taking into account that Blair was already sentenced to a 29-month jail term on other serious offences, magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted him with no further penalty.

He will be eligible to apply for parole on those offences in September.