UPDATE: Woman in hospital after highway crash

UPDATE 9AM: THE road has been cleared and traffic is moving freely on the Warrego Highway after a crash this morning, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8am after reports of a two car nose-to-tail on the highway at Brassall.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one woman has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

No one else was injured, the spokesperson said.

