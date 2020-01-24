Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police watched Dean Robert Parsons supply methamphetamine to a woman.
Police watched Dean Robert Parsons supply methamphetamine to a woman.
Crime

Police watch “burnt out” chef deal meth

Felicity Ripper
24th Jan 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "BURNT out" chef told a court he wasn't a drug dealer after police officers watched him deal methamphetamine.

Dean Robert Parsons, 41, was found with 0.078g of methamphetamine on him when police approached a car he was in on February 6 last year.

They also found digital scales and $300.

At Maroochydore District Court on Friday, Parsons pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug, supplying a dangerous drug, possessing tainted property and possessing property suspected of having been used in a drug offence.

The court heard Parsons was a "burnt out" chef who used drugs, primarily marijuana, to cope with problems in his life.

He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and placed on probation for two years.

court drug deal methamphetamine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News In what’s being touted as the biggest year of roads spending in the state’s history, $23 billion is being spent on upgrades. SEE THE FULL LIST OF ROADS

        • 24th Jan 2020 5:16 PM
        • 1 TR123
        Candidates, voters told to prepare before election day

        premium_icon Candidates, voters told to prepare before election day

        Council News There are steps candidates need to follow and voters need to prepare

        CLOSED: Gatton business folds after six weeks of trading

        premium_icon CLOSED: Gatton business folds after six weeks of trading

        News The shopfront will once again be vacant, nearby successful businesses.

        100 jobs up for grabs in aged care

        premium_icon 100 jobs up for grabs in aged care

        News New aged care facility due to open in March requires 100 staff, preferably from the...