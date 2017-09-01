Police warning as counterfeit cash circulating in Ipswich

IPSWICH police are warning the community to check their cash as counterfeit banknotes in $100, $50, and $20 denominations are circulating throughout the city.

Police urge businesses and customers alike to make themselves familiar with how to detect a counterfeit note.

It can be useful to compare a suspect banknote with one that is known to be genuine and look for differences; all Australian banknotes have similar security features, though their location can vary on the banknote.

If the banknote is suspect and a possible counterfeit then:

Handle the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope

Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession

Report the matter immediately to Queensland Police or Federal Police

The community is well within their right to refuse to accept a banknote if they their safety. The Reserve Bank of Australia has produced a guide to assist people in detecting counterfeit notes.

Click here to view the RBA's counterfeit detection guide.