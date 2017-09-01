Police warning as counterfeit cash circulating in Ipswich

IPSWICH police are warning the community to check their cash as counterfeit banknotes in $100, $50, and $20 denominations are circulating throughout the city.
Police urge businesses and customers alike to make themselves familiar with how to detect a counterfeit note.
It can be useful to compare a suspect banknote with one that is known to be genuine and look for differences; all Australian banknotes have similar security features, though their location can vary on the banknote.
If the banknote is suspect and a possible counterfeit then:
- Handle the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope
- Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession
- Report the matter immediately to Queensland Police or Federal Police
The community is well within their right to refuse to accept a banknote if they their safety. The Reserve Bank of Australia has produced a guide to assist people in detecting counterfeit notes.
Click here to view the RBA's counterfeit detection guide.