Police warn travelling con artists could come to the area

GATTON police are on the lookout for alleged scammers who could be travelling through the area offering their services.

Reports of the alleged con artists have circulated from Ipswich to the Gold Coast and Gatton police are wary the Lockyer Valley could be their next stop.

Gatton station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said the scammers offered their services for cash, but left before the work was completed.

"They obtain payment in advance for work that is partially or never done," Sen Sgt Browne said.

"There is also a possibility that they will steal from the house that they are working at and use distraction to assist them."

REMAIN VIGILANT: Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne urged residents to be wary of the scammers. Meg Bolton

Reports alleged the con artists advertise cheap roofing, driveway or general repairs, often on flyers and signs nailed to trees.

Sen Sgt Browne said the con artists had also gone from door-to-door offering their services.

"They could be quite threatening when they do demand money," he said.

While there is no evidence the scammers have travelled to the Lockyer, residents were urged to remain vigilant.

"We want to know (whether they are here) sooner rather than later," Sen Sgt Browne said.

If approached at home, residents are urged to contact police with any descriptions and car details.

"If you are unsure of someone, do not let them in your house," he said.

The suspects have been alleged to be English or Irish.

Residents are also urged to report any new signs advertised in the area.

"If new signs are seen, a quick report to local police would be appreciated with location, details and any contact details from the sign."

Gatton police can be contacted on 5468 3266.