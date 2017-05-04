24°
Police warn of 'can you hear me' phone scam

4th May 2017 9:09 AM Updated: 3:30 PM
POLICE WARN: A new Phone scam is targeting Queenslanders with simple can you hear me? message.
POLICE WARN: A new Phone scam is targeting Queenslanders with simple can you hear me? message.

LOCKYER VALLEY Police warn the "Can you hear me?" phone scam has hit Australia, after reportedly being prolific in the United States and the United Kingdom since early 2017.

Victims receive an unsolicited phone call (business or home number) and after the victim answers, the scammer will simply say "Can you hear me?" several times.

Most people say "yes".

The scammer then ends the call. It is believed that the scammer is recording your "yes" response and that this recording is being used to authorise payments or charges - in the victim's name.

Police have warned that disputing or contesting the payment or charge after the event with a recording of your "yes" on file authorising it, would be difficult.

If the scammer already has your mobile phone number and some sensitive identification information of yours, fraudulent offences can be committed using that information.

Lockyer Valley Police warn anyone who had received calls of this nature had "serious and legitimate reasons to be concerned".

Police advise to combat this phone scam:

  • Spread the word - Share this information
  • If you receive a "Can you hear me?" phone call -hang up- don't respond!
  • If you did respond with a "yes" ... alert your financial institution, begin to monitor your accounts closely ... and contact ID CARE
Gatton Star

Topics:  lockyer valley phone scam queensland police

