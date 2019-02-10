Police warn against vigilantism over suspicious vehicle

TOOWOOMBA Police have warned against residents taking matters into their own hands, in response to reports of a suspicious vehicle being spotted outside a shopping centre.

Police released a statement yesterday announcing they were aware of reports from the public about a "yellow vehicle" that had been seen acting suspiciously outside the Toowoomba Kmart Plaza in Kearneys Springs recently.

But the spokesman cautioned residents against engaging in vigilantism or investigating the matter themselves.

"An investigation into these reports is ongoing, but police have been made aware of a number of posts on social media about this yellow vehicle and linking it to a particular address," police said.

"While the investigation is ongoing, police would like to remind people that the best thing they can do to assist is to contact police if they have any information.

"Anyone who tries to take matters into their own hands risks their safety and the possibility of criminal charges."

It comes days after The Chronicle reported a woman and her daughter had been approached by a man in a "yellow Toyota" in the car park of Toowoomba Plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

To report a non-urgent crime, call Police Link on 131 444.