Crime

Police visit bad news for man smoking weed all day

Lachlan Mcivor
by
16th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A DAY spent smoking cannabis turned ugly for a Fassifern man who egged-on police officers to 'shoot me' after they were called to a domestic matter.

Matthew Wayne Muller, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing police and possessing dangerous drugs in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said on June 8 at 8.10pm police attended a Fassifern Valley home in relation to a domestic matter.

When they arrived they saw a white ute in the driveway, which proceeded to drive onto the nature strip.

The clearly agitated driver, Muller, got out of the car under instruction and yelled out for police to "shoot me."

He then threw a metal container at officers, which struck the side of a police car.

The court was told Muller resisted as police handcuffed him but officers were able to restrain him after a brief struggle.

A search uncovered two rolled up cigarettes containing cannabis, with Muller telling police he had been smoking all day.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $600.

No conviction was recorded.

