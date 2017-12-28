Police usher Hayne through airport

Jarryd Hayne is pictured at Tel Aviv Airport this week.

NRL star Jarryd Hayne has touched down in Sydney after vehemently denying allegations he raped a drunk woman during his time as a professional gridiron player in the United States.

Hayne returned from a trip to Tel Aviv on Thursday morning however the Daily Telegraph reports he was led out a side exit of the international terminal of Sydney airport by federal police and avoided waiting media crews.

The Parramatta Eels player has maintained a low profile since the case came to light on December 20, apart from a statement from his lawyer denying the allegations.

Hayne's accuser filed a civil complaint in California, alleging the 29-year-old took her back to his San Jose home after a San Francisco 49ers game in late 2015 and assaulted her.

Court documents lodged in the US claim Hayne took the woman, referred to as Ms V, home in an Uber and she passed out in the car "due to her extreme level of intoxication".

The victim says she was a virgin at the time and wasn't able to give consent to sexual intercourse due to her level of intoxication.

Jarryd Hayne exits Sydney Airport.

Hayne says he previously provided all reasonable assistance to US authorities when the woman went to police in May, 2016.

In a statement from his Sydney lawyer he "unequivocally and vehemently" denied the allegations.

Court documents claimed Hayne admitted the pair "hooked up" after being contacted by one of her friends on Instagram.

It's understood the NRL star would be expected to return to the US if the woman is granted a jury trial as she's demanding.

The woman, who claims she didn't immediately report the incident for fear of being discredited or blamed, is seeking monetary compensation for "emotional pain, anguish and severe distress".

Both the Eels and 49ers denied prior knowledge of the matter and the NRL's integrity unit is monitoring the case.