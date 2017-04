IPSWICH police successfully used a spike strip to catch the two men speeding in a stolen car shortly before 1am.

Two men aged 22 and 24 have been arrested after trying to flee police in a stolen vehicle.

Police say they tracked the speeding car to Raceview St, Raceview at 12.45am where they successfully deployed the spike strip.

At least one offender tried escaping on foot, fleeing into a field before being captured by police.

Charges are expected to be laid today.