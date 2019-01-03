Menu
A cleaning crew were called in to remove blood and capsicum spray from the courtroom dock after an explosive morning in the Cairns Magistrates Court.
Crime

Police use capsicum spray on man in courtroom dock

by Janessa Ekert
3rd Jan 2019 11:06 AM
AN EXPLOSIVE scene played out in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning after police had to use capsicum spray on a man in the courtroom dock.

After he was sprayed, Ziggy Michael Ciora screamed abuse at police as he lashed out, scratching a watch house officer on the face near his eyes.

Mr Ciora also rubbed capsicum spray in the officer's face and wounds.

Three officers were needed to handcuff Mr Ciora, who continued to yell and lash out, and remove him from the room.

A cleaning crew had to be called to clean the blood and spray from within the dock.

Mr Ciora, who is currently on a suspended sentence for assaulting prison guards with urine, was in court on trespass and police obstruction charges when he became agitated.

As Mr Ciora's lawyer, Mark Butler, was attempting to finalise the case, the defendant kept interrupting and told the court he would not be accepting the allegations.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton adjourned the court so Mr Butler could take instructions from his client.

However, Mr Ciora continued to become agitated and began swearing at the police officers within the courtroom.

He then began kicking out at the glass walls and door of the dock as officers went to remove him and take him back to the watch house.

The matter was stood down.

