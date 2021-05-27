Police urge witnesses to come forward after crash

LOWOOD police are urging witnesses to come forward after two cars crashed on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Just after 4pm on Tuesday, May 25 police were called to a crash involving a bronze Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Nissan Navara on the Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

A 36-year-old Esk woman driving the Navara was transported to Ipswich Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old Lowood man driving the Outlander was not physically injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to come forward and speak with police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100958197.