Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic photo of Queensland Police vehicle.
Generic photo of Queensland Police vehicle.
News

Police urge witnesses to come forward after crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
27th May 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOWOOD police are urging witnesses to come forward after two cars crashed on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Just after 4pm on Tuesday, May 25 police were called to a crash involving a bronze Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Nissan Navara on the Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Plain stupidity’: Magistrate slams court-dodging dad

A 36-year-old Esk woman driving the Navara was transported to Ipswich Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old Lowood man driving the Outlander was not physically injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to come forward and speak with police.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Bunny-hopping’ car conks out in cloud of smoke

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100958197.

brisbane valley highway lowood police station
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        Premium Content Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        News Former NFL player Jesse ‘Tha Monstar’ Williams is an ambassador for the campaign aimed at reducing knife-related crime

        Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Premium Content Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Community Police reveal the devastating tasks they face every day ahead of Fatality Free...

        New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        Premium Content New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        News Approval has been granted to build the servo on a two hectare block, with plans for...

        How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        Premium Content How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        News The former Ipswich MP had a profound impact on many lives, but few saw this more...