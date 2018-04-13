Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stick to the 40km/h speed limit in school zones from 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm – with some schools imposing an all-day limit.
Stick to the 40km/h speed limit in school zones from 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm – with some schools imposing an all-day limit. Alistair Brightman
News

Police urge residents: 'Be the pace car around schools'

Hayden Johnson
by
13th Apr 2018 2:08 PM

QUEENSLAND Police is urging Ipswich drivers to stand up for safety and set a safe pace at school.

It is 40km/h around school zones, which will soon be back in full swing with parents dropping and collecting their children across Ipswich.

Police are asking people to 'be the pace car in your school zone' and help keep children safe.

Stick to the 40km/h speed limit in school zones from 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm - with some schools imposing an all-day limit.

People are reminded that school zones will return on April 17 and drivers need to take care, particularly around young children who don't have very good situational awareness

Police are focused on the Fatal Five, but officers will also keep a close eye on bad parking, particularly if it resulted in an increased level of danger to children.

For more information visit jointhedrive.qld.gov.au

queensland police school zone
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    What's happening at popular highway petrol station

    What's happening at popular highway petrol station

    News The station was still selling petrol until about three weeks ago.

    • 13th Apr 2018 1:00 PM
    More than 100 jobs to follow prestigious, new car dealership

    More than 100 jobs to follow prestigious, new car dealership

    Business The "ultra-modern" showroom is the brainchild of a top car dealer

    • 13th Apr 2018 1:06 PM
    Ipswich Festival weekend heats up

    Ipswich Festival weekend heats up

    News Bureau expects northerly winds to remain until Tuesday

    • 13th Apr 2018 2:00 PM
    Why there was a four-month delay in hiring SES controller

    Why there was a four-month delay in hiring SES controller

    Council News In December, the council agreed to pay up to $90,000 for the role

    • 13th Apr 2018 1:35 PM

    Local Partners