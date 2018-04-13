Police urge residents: 'Be the pace car around schools'

Stick to the 40km/h speed limit in school zones from 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm – with some schools imposing an all-day limit.

QUEENSLAND Police is urging Ipswich drivers to stand up for safety and set a safe pace at school.

It is 40km/h around school zones, which will soon be back in full swing with parents dropping and collecting their children across Ipswich.

Police are asking people to 'be the pace car in your school zone' and help keep children safe.

Stick to the 40km/h speed limit in school zones from 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm - with some schools imposing an all-day limit.

People are reminded that school zones will return on April 17 and drivers need to take care, particularly around young children who don't have very good situational awareness

Police are focused on the Fatal Five, but officers will also keep a close eye on bad parking, particularly if it resulted in an increased level of danger to children.

For more information visit jointhedrive.qld.gov.au