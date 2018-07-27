Menu
Police urge people to take care at 'high risk' crossing

Carly Morrissey
by
27th Jul 2018 1:00 PM
POLICE say they regularly patrol a pedestrian crossing that local mums are worried about between Orion Shopping Centre and the lagoon.

Springfield Senior Sargent Geoff Noller said no complaints had been received about the crossing on Southern Cross Circuit which was is a 20kmh zone.

But mums have been outspoken on social media about cars speeding through the area and not stopping at the crossing.

Bec Morrish said drivers didn't care if she had a child with her, they still speed through and didn't stop for her.

Now she waits until cars stop before starting to cross.

Snr Sgt Noller urged drivers to obey the speed limits, last night police clocked a driver doing 40kmh above the limit on a Springfield Rd.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility," he said.

Snr Sgt Noller said the 20kmh zone would be the target of Springfield Police's upcoming Road Safety Week action.

"We understand it's a high risk area," he said.

"I remind the public to comply with the road rules and if it helps them make a better decision, pretend it's your kids on the pedestrian crossing."

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland (Division 9) has asked people to drive to conditions and take note of the speed changes.

Cr Ireland also encouraged parents to ensure their children don't run across the road.

During Road Safety Week from August 7-31, police will be targeting drivers, pedestrians, heavy vehicles and motorcycles, speed and red light offences as well as school zones.

If you see drivers doing the wrong thing you can report them on 13hoon or 134666.

