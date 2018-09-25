Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE FORCE: Crime Stoppers volunteer Jonathon Cowley, Detective Inspector David Briese, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Inspector Keith McDonald and MP officer Keryl Harman.
THE FORCE: Crime Stoppers volunteer Jonathon Cowley, Detective Inspector David Briese, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Inspector Keith McDonald and MP officer Keryl Harman. Hayden Johnson
Crime

Police urge Ipswich residents to dob in a dealer

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Sep 2018 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS are being recruited to help Queensland Police disrupt the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs in the Ipswich region.

Ipswich residents are being asked to report anything they know about drug-dealing offences.

The Dob in a Dealer campaign is a nation-wide program funded by the Federal Government to stop Australia's supply chain of illicit drugs including methylamphetamine (ice), cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said public support would help police intervene with criminals and organised crime gangs responsible for the manufacture and supply of these drugs and alleviate the cost to local communities.

"Criminal drug-related activity is not only costing millions of dollars in healthcare and law enforcement, but it is tragically and unnecessarily costing human lives,” he said.

In 2017, more than $300,000 worth of drugs was seized and 1560 reports were made to Crime Stoppers Queensland in Ipswich.

Ipswich CIB Detective Inspector David Briese said the Dob in a Dealer campaign was vitally important to community health.

"We're targeting the people that are making money of the pain of others and have little regard for the health and well-being of other people,” he said.

He said the vast majority of break-ins, stealing, dangerous drivers and other crime was often caused by people affected by dangerous drugs.

Det Insp Briese said the smallest bit of information would help police.

"We'll get a piece of information then another piece and another piece and it corroborates,” he said.

"Every little piece, no matter how unimportant it might seem, adds to that puzzle.”

Mr O'Hara said the Dob in a Dealer campaign was not asking people to "dob in your mates”.

"We're asking you to be a mate, and look after the welfare for friends, family and colleagues by reporting to Crime Stoppers anything you have seen or heard that could relate to the import, manufacture or supply of illicit drugs,” he said.

He said residents did not need to know the full story, with any small piece of information helping to fulfil the missing pieces of the puzzle for police.

If you have any information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing drugs, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or report online at crimestoppers.com.au.

You can remain anonymous.

crime stoppers david briese dob in a dealer keith mcdonald
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Broncos make decision on Bennett future

    premium_icon Broncos make decision on Bennett future

    Rugby League WAYNE Bennett’s 25-year reign as Brisbane Broncos coach is over after next season.

    • 25th Sep 2018 6:10 PM
    Slater faces judiciary over grand final decision

    Slater faces judiciary over grand final decision

    Rugby League The star fullback will find out if he can play the grand final

    • 25th Sep 2018 6:06 PM
    Slater and Cronk should not play in grand final

    Slater and Cronk should not play in grand final

    Opinion Slater woes, Cronk in doubt, and Dees bundled out.

    Two more sacked Ipswich councillors sue for unfair dismissal

    premium_icon Two more sacked Ipswich councillors sue for unfair dismissal

    Council News Ipswich councillors sue for money, unfair dismissal

    Local Partners