Police urge Ipswich residents to dob in a dealer

RESIDENTS are being recruited to help Queensland Police disrupt the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs in the Ipswich region.

Ipswich residents are being asked to report anything they know about drug-dealing offences.

The Dob in a Dealer campaign is a nation-wide program funded by the Federal Government to stop Australia's supply chain of illicit drugs including methylamphetamine (ice), cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said public support would help police intervene with criminals and organised crime gangs responsible for the manufacture and supply of these drugs and alleviate the cost to local communities.

"Criminal drug-related activity is not only costing millions of dollars in healthcare and law enforcement, but it is tragically and unnecessarily costing human lives,” he said.

In 2017, more than $300,000 worth of drugs was seized and 1560 reports were made to Crime Stoppers Queensland in Ipswich.

Ipswich CIB Detective Inspector David Briese said the Dob in a Dealer campaign was vitally important to community health.

"We're targeting the people that are making money of the pain of others and have little regard for the health and well-being of other people,” he said.

He said the vast majority of break-ins, stealing, dangerous drivers and other crime was often caused by people affected by dangerous drugs.

Det Insp Briese said the smallest bit of information would help police.

"We'll get a piece of information then another piece and another piece and it corroborates,” he said.

"Every little piece, no matter how unimportant it might seem, adds to that puzzle.”

Mr O'Hara said the Dob in a Dealer campaign was not asking people to "dob in your mates”.

"We're asking you to be a mate, and look after the welfare for friends, family and colleagues by reporting to Crime Stoppers anything you have seen or heard that could relate to the import, manufacture or supply of illicit drugs,” he said.

He said residents did not need to know the full story, with any small piece of information helping to fulfil the missing pieces of the puzzle for police.

If you have any information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing drugs, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or report online at crimestoppers.com.au.

You can remain anonymous.