Police urge drivers to plan trips after ‘unnecessary’ crash

General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Police have urged drivers to plan trips and “not take unnecessary risks” after a woman was airlifted to hospital on Monday when the car she was travelling in hit a pole.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



Just after 2am on Monday, a Toyota sedan hit a power pole in front of the Mulgowie Hotel on Mulgowie Road.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after woman suffers critical injuries

Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said the condition of the 29-year-old female passenger had improved overnight and she was now listed as stable.

Senior sergeant Draheim said the woman suffered serious head injuries however she was now awake and “communicating” with hospital staff.

Senior sergeant Draheim said on Tuesday he “urged” drivers to plan their trips and not take unnecessary risks that may result in a crash.

“Unfortunately incidents like these are preventable and unnecessary,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

LOCAL NEWS: Smoke warning issued for Lockyer Valley residents

No update was available on the condition of the 23-year-old female driver who was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is still being investigated by the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription