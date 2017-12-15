Police urge driver calm

IPSWICH crime prevention unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy is urging motorists to take care over the Christmas and New Year break.

The warning comes following the deaths of three people on roads in the Ipswich district over the past fortnight.

"Drive to the conditions of the road, so that you can make that sudden stop or avoid hazards.

"Rest regularly by having a break every two hours for 15 minutes or share the drive with a family member or friend," Snr Const Sheedy said.

"Most importantly, drive safely and remember the Fatal Five; speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, seat belts and distraction."