Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police urge driver calm

IPSWICH crime prevention unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy is urging motorists to take care over the Christmas and New Year break.

The warning comes following the deaths of three people on roads in the Ipswich district over the past fortnight.

"Drive to the conditions of the road, so that you can make that sudden stop or avoid hazards.

"Rest regularly by having a break every two hours for 15 minutes or share the drive with a family member or friend," Snr Const Sheedy said.

"Most importantly, drive safely and remember the Fatal Five; speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, seat belts and distraction."

Topics:  fatal five policing

Ipswich Queensland Times
Christmas movies: The classics and the ones to avoid

Christmas movies: The classics and the ones to avoid

THIS is a time for Mariah Carey, one more slice of ham and chilling with the family in front of a good festive flick. To help, here are our top Christmas movie...

  • News

  • 15th Dec 2017 8:24 AM

'Not appreciated': Police hit back after gridlock complaints

GRIDLOCK: Motorists found themselves stranded near the scene of a fatal crash on Saturday.

Some drivers stuck in traffic called Triple-0 to ask for water

MAP: 72 Ipswich Christmas lights destinations for 2017

The Chronicle Christmas Lights Competition Roderick Drive entry of the Williamson family, Monday, December 11, 2017.

There are 72 places to visit this year

Ice cream parlour taste test, sneak peak on today

Ben Ungermann at the site of his new icecream business at 88 Limestone.

Ungermann brothers sampling of new flavours in exclusive pop-up

Local Partners