Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who allegedly assaulted someone earlier this month has had the charges against him upgraded after the victim died in hospital.
A man who allegedly assaulted someone earlier this month has had the charges against him upgraded after the victim died in hospital.
Crime

Assaulted man dies in hospital

by ALICIA PERERA
14th Apr 2021 4:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly assaulted someone in the Darwin rural area earlier this month has had the charges against him upgraded after the victim died in hospital.

NT Police say on Thursday, April 1, police responded to a report of a 46-year-old man who had collapsed in Knuckey Lagoon.

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital where it was discovered he had sustained life-threatening injuries.

As a result of investigations, police arrested a 29-year-old man known to the 46-year-old on April 4, and charged him with unlawfully causing serious harm.

However, NT Police Detective Sergeant Justene Dwyer today said police now had laid the additional charge of committing a violent act causing death against the man, after the victim died from his injuries on April 10.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The 29-year-old accused is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Wednesday, June 2.

alicia.perera@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Police upgrade charges against man accused of assault after victim dies in hospital

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic end in search for stolen vehicle

        Premium Content Tragic end in search for stolen vehicle

        Crime Owners come across devastating find after police intervention ends in serious traffic crash

        • 14th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
        Councillors to discuss Olympics role behind closed doors

        Premium Content Councillors to discuss Olympics role behind closed doors

        Council News The under-construction Brisbane Lions facility in Springfield is being considered...

        • 14th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
        CBD update: Council still searching for cinema operator

        Premium Content CBD update: Council still searching for cinema operator

        Business Work on the $239 million redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD is progressing. Here’s...

        Could corrupt Paul Pisasale run for mayor again?

        Premium Content Could corrupt Paul Pisasale run for mayor again?

        Council News How Paul Pisasale could run for Ipswich mayor again after jail term