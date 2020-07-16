Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
News

Police unveil new look border pass

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland "a lot quicker" after almost a week of lengthy delays.

The design prominently displays the expiry date and pass level.

How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.
How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the new pass would make little difference to commuters.

"It will mean a real difference to staff working the border and will get (drivers) through a lot quicker," he said.

However asked when the situation at the border would calm down he said long delays were "an iron-clad guarantee".

Originally published as Police unveil new look border pass

More Stories

border ban border pass coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trapping, poisoning, soup: 3 ways to rid town’s pigeons

        premium_icon Trapping, poisoning, soup: 3 ways to rid town’s pigeons

        Council News Potential disease-carrying pigeons need to be dealt with, but many options to rid the birds are off the table.

        Fire breaks out at Swanbank waste facility

        premium_icon Fire breaks out at Swanbank waste facility

        News Staff at a waste treatment and recycling facility have attempted to contain a fire...

        WATCH: Police seize drugs and firearms in Ipswich raid

        premium_icon WATCH: Police seize drugs and firearms in Ipswich raid

        News A man has been charged after police raided an Ipswich home. Here’s what was...

        REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        Business A three-year infrastructure fee payment plan will be negotiated