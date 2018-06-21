Police uncover multiple weapons, balaclavas in stolen car

A TEEN has been given his conditional freedom after pleading guilty to being in possession of a stolen car and assault offences.

Jaiden Read had to be tasered when he resisted arrest after being found with a stolen car. Ipswich District Court was this week told he was a heavy ice user at the time.

Jaiden Matthew Kevin Read, 19, from Kingston, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle; unlawful assault causing bodily harm; and assault.

The offences took place at Redbank Plains on July 14, 2017.

Judge Dennis Lynch sentenced Read to 18 months jail, immediately suspended for two years, and to a two-year supervised probation order.

He'd already spent more than 200 days in custody before being sentenced.

Following his appearance in the District Court, Read was brought before the Ipswich Magistrates Court to be sentenced on remaining offences.

He pleaded guilty before magistrate Andy Cridland to unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Bundamba on July 5, 2017; possession of weapons including a knuckle duster; and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said multiple weapons were found inside a stolen car when it was intercepted. Police also found balaclavas.

He said Read stole a vehicle from a service station on May 3, 2017 while the owner was paying for fuel.

"He refused to completely comply with police and this escalated to where officers had to deploy tasers before they could arrest him, " he said.

Mr Bronson said that given his District Court sentence and that he had already spent 212 days in custody, a suspended sentence was appropriate.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Read was a heavy user of methylamphetamine at the time. Read was convicted and ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid community work.