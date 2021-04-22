Police trying to track down dangerous driver

Police are trying to track down the driver of a car which was seen driving dangerously through Springfield on Wednesday night.

POLICE are trying to track down the driver of a car which was seen driving dangerously through Springfield by running through traffic lights and swerving around other cars.

Springfield officers spotted a blue Ford Falcon sedan driving erratically on Southern Cross Circuit in Springfield Central near the Bunnings at 9pm on Wednesday.

Police say they tried to stop the car near Orion Lagoon but it failed to do so.

The car continued to drive dangerously along the road and then went onto Springfield Greenbank Arterial, at which point it ran several traffic signals and swerved around other vehicles.

Police are seeking information from any motorist that was on Springfield Greenbank Arterial at the time that may have dash camera footage, or know the registration information of this vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen driving towards Greenbank at high speed.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2100736374.

