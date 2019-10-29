Menu
Police are investigating a house fire in North Ipswich.
Police treat North Ipswich house fire as suspicious

Paige Ashby
28th Oct 2019 11:52 PM
POLICE are investigating a suspicious fire that gutted a North Ipswich home on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Smith St at 11pm to find a large blaze had engulfed the property.

Three fire crews worked for half an hour to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews stayed on scene ensuring the area was safe until after 1am, when they handed the investigation over to police.

"No-one was home at the time and the house was completely destroyed,” Detective Inspector David Briese said.

"At the moment, we are treating it as suspicious. We're working with the owners, neither of them currently live there.

"There's a crime scene there and it has been since then, it will continue for the next day or two.”

Investigators are working together to determine what sparked the blaze.

"We have scientific investigators and Queensland fire investigator in there at the moment, trying to establish exactly how it started,” Det Insp Briese said.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Link on 131444.

