Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One person is in police custody after a stolen Honda CR-V was tracked from Brisbane to Springfield this afternoon by POLAIR.
One person is in police custody after a stolen Honda CR-V was tracked from Brisbane to Springfield this afternoon by POLAIR.
News

Police tracking car thieves with dogs after PolAir pursuit

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Aug 2020 3:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the occupants of a stolen car which was stopped in Springfield.

One person is in police custody after a stolen Honda CR-V was tracked from Brisbane to Springfield this afternoon by PolAir.

Ipswich Inspector Keith McDonald said police are still searching for two others with police dogs on their trail.

The car was stolen at about 1pm Monday afternoon after a woman returned to her Holland Park home and left the car running in the driveway with the keys inside.

It was dumped in the vicinity of Kale St and Sharpless Rd.

Ipswich City Council division 2 councillor Paul Tully posted on his Facebook page that a local resident is “reporting police with guns in the vicinity” in relation to the incident.

MORE TO COME

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechanic’s advice: Think before you buy that Holden

        Premium Content Mechanic’s advice: Think before you buy that Holden

        News Thinking of buying a Holden or already own one? Here’s what you need to know about the future value of the car.

        Local university tops employment outcomes for graduates

        Premium Content Local university tops employment outcomes for graduates

        News USQ has again led the way for employment outcomes and graduate salaries in...

        Why Jets netballers shooting high with ‘champion mindset’

        Premium Content Why Jets netballers shooting high with ‘champion mindset’

        Netball Ipswich’s top netballers ignite new season with quality performances, skill and...

        The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        Premium Content The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        News It has been 35 years since a ferocious blaze ripped through an iconic department...