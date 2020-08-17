Police tracking car thieves with dogs after PolAir pursuit

One person is in police custody after a stolen Honda CR-V was tracked from Brisbane to Springfield this afternoon by POLAIR.

Ipswich Inspector Keith McDonald said police are still searching for two others with police dogs on their trail.

The car was stolen at about 1pm Monday afternoon after a woman returned to her Holland Park home and left the car running in the driveway with the keys inside.

It was dumped in the vicinity of Kale St and Sharpless Rd.

Ipswich City Council division 2 councillor Paul Tully posted on his Facebook page that a local resident is “reporting police with guns in the vicinity” in relation to the incident.

