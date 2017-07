POLICE have tracked down a woman who reversed her car into a van at a Goodna auto shop car park then sped off.

Tegan Briannah Louise Neesom, 25, hit the car at the business on Smiths Rd in November last year before she refused to give her details then drove away.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of driving without due care and consideration and failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

She was fined $500.