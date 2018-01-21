Police track man through DNA left at crime scene

DYLAN Maksim walked in front of a taxi causing the driver to slow. But Maksim then left his blood and flesh behind when he punched a window causing the glass to shatter.

His bloody DNA led police to his then-home at Laidley.

Dylan Valentine Maksim, 38, appeared in custody in the dock of an Ipswich courtroom and pleaded guilty to wilful damage of a taxi; driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle; driving unlicensed - SPER suspended; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; drug possession; possession of anything used in a drug offence; assault; and guilty to other lesser offences.

Some of the offences went back to 2015.

In facts put by police prosecution Maksim had also been intercepted when driving a Ford Falcon at Forest Hill when unlicensed because of a SPER suspension.

In an incident on September 29, 2017, Maksim assaulted a woman aged 50.

He'd been doing mechanical work on a car and called out to the woman - "if you don't come and help me now I'll give you two black eyes and a broken nose".

The woman, who was on the phone to her mother was told to get off the phone or Maksim would break it.

She hung up in fear but police say Maksim then became enraged, pushed her up against a car then straddled her to prevent her from moving.

He placed one hand around her neck, "pushed his thumb and forefinger into her jaw bone and applied pressure, saying, 'Am I important to you?'."

The woman's swallowing was restricted but she could breathe and talk.

Maksim let go of her.

But then pushed her to the ground and punched her in the stomach.

In a separate matter Maksim was found with a small amount marijuana while driving on September 28 last year.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the common assault was the most serious offence and Maksim had already spent three months in custody.

Maksim was sentenced to four months jail for the assault, two months jail for wilful damage to the taxi, and to lesser sentences including convictions only for the other offences.

He was disqualified from driving for one month.

Ms MacCallum declared 97 days he'd spent in custody as time served, and set his immediate parole release.